The patriarch of one of the Wayans family, Howell Wayans, passed away.

The beloved father was the backbone of one of Hollywood’s most legendary and prolific families. The youngest child, Marlon Wayans, took to social media to honor his father. He confirmed the sad news in a post about a friend who also recently passed.

“My friend… the most loyal loving soul. One of the best souls I’ve met in this journey. You loved every more than you even loved yourself. I’m hurting. Sh*t don’t seem real. God got you. And i know you got me. Thank you for your love, your smiles, your energy, your positivity and your loyalty to all of us who were lucky enough to be loved by you,” he wrote in the early hours of Saturday. “You was an angel in a human disguise. Love you Kitchie… miss you already… p.s. look for my Dad y’all will be arriving around the same time. He’ll get you in them heaven gates.”

In another touching Instagram post, Marlon thanked his father for being a role model. He shared the lessons Howell taught him about the importance of being a man.

“Legend When I was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up?

He simply said ‘I wanted to be a man’

I said ‘not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?’

He said ‘just a man’

I said ‘but every boy becomes a man

Dad said ‘Not true’

I asked ‘then what’s a man?’

My Dad said ‘A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.’

From that day on I wanted to be a MAN,” Marlon wrote Saturday afternoon.

The accomplished comedian praised the proud father of ten as an example for all men. Marlon found peace knowing his parents would be reunited after his mother, Elvira Wayans, passed in 2020. The accomplished comedian joked that his father would be turning up in heaven.

“Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed,” Marlon continued.

“Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven I know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine Jesus can make…”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Omar Epps also honored Howell, thanking him for being a “true father” to him as well.

“Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants. Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop! Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own. We’re all devastated, but yet somehow, you prepared us for this moment. I LOVE YOU!!” the actor wrote. “#RIPPOPWAYANS Prayers up for the entire Wayans family!!🙏🏾🙏🏾 I love ya’ll immeasurably!”

Howell raised his family with Elvira in Chelsea, New York City as a supermarket manager. He supported the dreams of his incredibly talented ten children: Dwayne, Keenen, Diedra, Damon, Kim, Elvira, Nadia, Devonne, Shawn, and Marlon. He leaves behind dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Our condolences go out to Howell Wayans’ family and loved ones.