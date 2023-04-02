Bossip Video

Quinta Brunson’s winning streak continued with Saturday Night Live hosting debut, shouting out teachers and shading the caucacity of Friends.

Starring in SNL was a dream come true for Quinta, who joked about taking the scenic route to the stage in her monologue.

“I actually wanted to be on SNL back in the day, but the audition process seemed a little long. So instead, I just created my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys, and then got asked to host,” she joked. “So much easier!”





The Philly native talked about how unique Abbot Elementary is as a network TV show. She threw a little shade, comparing her hit comedy to the overwhelmingly white series Friends.

“It’s a network sitcom like Friends. Except instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group teachers. Instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people, it does!” she said to a cheering crowd.

Real ones know there would be no Friends without Living Single, anyway.

The TV titan also dedicated her monologue to teachers like her mother, who are overworked and underpaid. Quinta played a clip from hanging out with Barack Obama, praising her mom’s service as “the most important job.

She closed with a final plea to show all teachers love as we do for Abbott Elementary.

“Remember how important teachers are. Acknowledge the work they do every day. And for the love of God, pay them what they deserve,” she said.

Check out Quinta’s sketches about coke whiter than Gwenyth Paltrow, the cult of being a bridesmaid, and road rage charades after the flip.