Tristan Thompson‘s baby mama, Maralee Nichols, is being accused of throwing shade at Khloé Kardashian with her latest Instagram post.

The Houston trainer took to her social media page on Sunday to gush that “the simple things in life” are the “most extraordinary” following a trip to the beach with her son, Theo. While this post might not seem like anything more than an appreciation for quality time with her baby boy, some of her followers began to speculate that she was criticizing Kardashian for flaunting her wealth.

Nichols’ post features a video of the sunset and her one-year-old running in the sand, showing off the simple pleasures she seems to enjoy the most. But, when highlighting that in the caption, she was met with a ton of comments on how she is raising her little boy versus the reality star, who shares her daughter True, four, and a baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, with the 32-year-old NBA player.

“This one will grow up mentally healthy and happy in the natural world,” one commenter wrote, while another praised the 33-year-old for keeping her little one “safe and so secure.”

Others in the comments section questioned why Theo–who has reportedly never met his father yet–was “not invited” to his sister True Thompson’s birthday party over the weekend.

That birthday party is a big reason a lot of fans thought Nichols’ caption was a shot at Kardashian, whose family is known for spending exorbitant amounts of money on birthday parties for their toddlers.

Over the weekend, the Good American founder celebrated her daughter’s fifth birthday by treating her to an Octonauts-themed party complete with balloon arches, a dessert wall, and real underwater creatures.

Before sharing a series of pictures and clips from the shindig, the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday, “Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!!”

“Time really does fly! Bittersweet,” Khloé continued. “Her birthday isn’t until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday. I’ll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old.”

The Kardashians star added, “True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special.”

It’s safe to say Tristan’s children with Khloé, and his child with Maralee, are living pretty different lives.