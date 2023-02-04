Bossip Video

Wanna know what a celebrity is going through in their personal lives? Just look at their Instagram Story.

After years of an on-again, off-again relationship with the father of her children, Khloé Kardashian finally broke things off with Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal with trainer Maralee Nichols. Since then, the former couple has remained close, and when the NBA star’s mother passed away last month, Khloé was right there by his side to help him mourn.

Because of how close they’ve remained–and the reality star’s proximity to Thompson during such a tough time–fans have started to speculate that the couple is back together. But, seemingly in response to those rumors, Khloé posted a series of quotes to her Instagram Story this week about finding love and peace after surviving “tragedy.”

One quote posted to her Story read: “A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered.” Another quote she uploaded, by author Dane Thomas, says: “The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams.”

While Kardashian hasn’t commented on the state of her relationship with Tristan recently, they were seen boarding a private jet to fly to Toronto to be with the NBA player’s family following his mother, Andrea Thompson’s death. Khloé, her mom Kris Jenner, and her sister Kim Kardashian all attended the funeral in a show of support for Thompson.

When the family returned to Los Angeles, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen heading to Kim’s son Saint’s basketball game with the mom of four. But, still, despite how close Tristan is with the whole family, sources close to the former couple tell Page Six that they’re not back together.