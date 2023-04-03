Bossip Video

In the words of TEMS… “Crazy things are happening!” Namely, the first local original film for Prime Nigeria Gangs of Lagos arrives this week on April 7th.

The film is created by Jade Osiberu and stars Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi, Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, Chioma Akpotha and more!

The film follows best friends Obalola, Ify, and Gift who were born and raised in Isale Eko, where politically affiliated gangs rule the streets. When rival gangs paint the streets red, Obalola, Ify, and Gift get caught up in gang wars which lead to the uncovering of secrets that shake the very foundations of Isale Eko and, ultimately, bring them to the realization of their destiny.

Check out the trailer below:

What did you think? Are you excited to tune in?

Here’s more about Gangs of Lagos:

Gangs of Lagos, the first Local Original for Prime Video Nigeria, is a high-stakes, gritty, and hard-hitting action crime-thriller with an authentic storyline about a group of friends who must navigate destiny while growing up on the bustling streets and neighborhood of Isale Eko, Lagos. The core of the film centers on friendship, family, secrets and betrayal, but adds a uniquely Nigerian twist to a genre that is very popular around the globe. The resilient story of people, which mirrors the daily struggle people go through and how they overcome oppression & in some ways, societal injustice. The action-crime story portrays the intense hustle on the streets of Lagos, the desire to thrive, and the need for grit to survive.

Gangs Of Lagos arrives on Prime Video Friday April 7th.