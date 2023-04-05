Bossip Video

A spring fundraiser is celebrating Atlantans excelling in philanthropy and volunteerism during a Kash Doll blessed benefit.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) is hosting the second installment of its annual spring fundraiser, TASTE, to benefit seniors experiencing food insecurity in Metro Atlanta.

TASTE will take place at 7 pm on Friday, April 14 at 1705 West, the venue owned by MOWA adjacent to its main offices in West Atlanta.

A press release reports that TASTE is one of MOWA’s most energetic and unforgettable annual benefits featuring live music, dancing, gourmet food, craft cocktails, and some of Atlanta’s top entrepreneurs, influencers, and philanthropists.

The event also directly emboldens MOWA’s mission to provide aid to Atlanta’s home-bound seniors who are encountering food insecurity by providing more than 1,800 nutritious and delicious meals per day via weekly meal deliveries and operating an emergency food pantry, pet pantry, and home repair program.

This year’s theme is “A Palette of Purpose” and TASTE will celebrate eight of Atlanta’s top tastemakers who exemplify these values in their professional and personal lives.

This year’s honorees include Slutty Vegan CEO & Founder Pinky Cole, realtor/OWN’s Ladies Who List star Kira Oliver, ATL Bucket List Founder Alyssa Fagien, and Wear Brims Co-Owner Tajh Crutch.

This semi-formal event will also celebrate Atlanta’s deliciously diverse culinary scene and will feature nine food vendors; Slutty Vegan, Delilah’s Everyday Soul, Bazati, C. Parks Catering, Canoe, Chai Yo Modern Thai, Dennis Dean Catering and Endulge Cupcakes. Craft cocktails will also be provided throughout the evening courtesy of Deleon Tequila and Tito’s Vodka, adds a press release.

Additionally, MOWA has confirmed that guests will be BMF blessed by rapper/actress Kash Doll who’ll hit the stage.

Congrats to the 2023 TASTE honorees!

Are YOU going to see the tastemakers at TASTE? Click here for more info.