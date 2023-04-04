Bossip Video

Kendall Jenner is introducing Bad Bunny to one of her favorite activities.

The celebrity duo seem to be spending a lot more time together sharing a horse while on a date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center on Sunday. In photos of the date obtained by TMZ, both stars take turns riding a horse, and in one flick, the couple hop onto the same horse together, with the Kardashians star sitting up front as the singer holds on tight from behind.

The Grammy winning artist dressed casually for the weekend outing, donning a tan jacket, black pants and a pair of Adidas sneakers. Jenner also kept it casual in a white crop top, jeans and riding boots with a flannel tied around her waist.

According to reports from the outlet, people who were at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center say Bad Bunny and Kendall spent about 90 minutes riding horses … including one very romantic ride where he’s behind her, holding on tight. As seen in photos, the 27-year-old model couldn’t hold back a smile as she snapped pictures of her new beau grabbing the reins, and he watched her ride solo, too.

While we’ve seen Kendall riding horses for years, and she’s expressed just how much she loves it, Bad Bunny isn’t exactly a stranger to the sport as he’s got a couple of music videos where he hops on a steed. While many fans think this celebrity pairing has no merit, it looks like horses could be one thing they have in common. According to reports from The Sun , regardless of how many photos have come out in the past couple of weeks, Jenner wants to keep their relationship as private as possible.