Kendall Jenner is introducing Bad Bunny to one of her favorite activities.
The celebrity duo seem to be spending a lot more time together sharing a horse while on a date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center on Sunday. In photos of the date obtained by TMZ, both stars take turns riding a horse, and in one flick, the couple hop onto the same horse together, with the Kardashians star sitting up front as the singer holds on tight from behind.
The Grammy winning artist dressed casually for the weekend outing, donning a tan jacket, black pants and a pair of Adidas sneakers. Jenner also kept it casual in a white crop top, jeans and riding boots with a flannel tied around her waist.
According to reports from the outlet, people who were at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center say Bad Bunny and Kendall spent about 90 minutes riding horses … including one very romantic ride where he’s behind her, holding on tight. As seen in photos, the 27-year-old model couldn’t hold back a smile as she snapped pictures of her new beau grabbing the reins, and he watched her ride solo, too.
“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been hanging out a lot, but they are desperately trying to keep their dates under wraps,” an insider told the outlet. “They’ve been out for coffee and brunch and partying together at friends’ houses in recent weeks in LA, things are getting steamy.”
“But Kendall has been going out of her way to try and stop paparazzi [from taking] photographs of them together coming out,” the source continued. “She has been feeling overwhelmed about the relationship because of the hate she got online from a lot of his fans. Kendall wants to try and keep it as private as possible, as she has made no secret of the fact she isn’t a fan of public relationships.”
The insider added: “After her breakup with Devin, she just wanted to get back out there and have some fun, but they are seeing a lot of each other at the moment. Their friends think they’re a hot couple, but they won’t be on any red carpets soon as they are keen to keep sneaking around.”
