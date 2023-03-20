Bad Bunny fans were surprised to see the reggaetonero out with Kendall Jenner, and now, it looks like things are a lot more serious than a couple fancy L.A. date nights.
The Puerto Rican superstar is featured on a new song from Eladio Carrión titled “Coco Chanel.” During his verse, he seems to make references to Kendall Jenner twice, shouting out her astrological sign–Scorpio–and throwing shots at her ex, Devin Booker.
“Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe,” Bunny says, which ultimately translates to, “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”
Elsewhere in the song, Bunny raps “las de escorpio son peligro,” which translates to “Scorpio women are dangerous.”
While Bad Bunny–full name Benito Antonio Ocasio Martinez–didn’t name any names, fans immediately thought of his budding relationship with Jenner and her ex when they heard both of these lines. It seems like Devin Booker assumed the singer was throwing shots, too, as he responded to a report about the supposed diss with a quickly-deleted Instagram comment.
“He worried about another MAN again,” the Suns player reportedly commented in response to Bad Bunny’s lyric.
It’s safe to say he was referencing the time Bad Bunny kissed one of his male dancers at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Throughout his career, one of the things fans have admired most about Benito is his willingness to break down gender norms, including the time he kissed his male dancer on such a huge platform.
Obviously, everyone wasn’t a fan of that decision, and Devin Booker seems to be one of them.
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Gold-Gilded Beyoncé Slips Into See-Through Dress For Oscars Party & Garners Ciara Comparisons: 'Where Were The Think Pieces?'
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Carpet Killas! Hollywood's Hottest Partied Like Rockstars At The Vanity Fairs Oscars Bash
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.