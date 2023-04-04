Bossip Video

A man in Houston reportedly pretended to be a police officer to sneak into Friday’s Final Four Fan Fest concert, all to see the event’s headliner: Megan Thee Stallion.

28-year-old Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson was held in the Harris County Jail over the weekend after being charged with impersonating a public servant, according to reports from ABC 13.

As Stevenson faced a judge on Monday, court documents read that he allegedly wore a “Police K-9” vest and claimed to be working security as a police officer, with the intention of seeing Megan Thee Stallion’s sold-out performance at Discovery Green.

While the barber was wearing a “Police K-9” vest, he reportedly did not have a dog with him. According to attorneys, Stevenson is actually a barber in Houston and has no qualifications as any type of officer.

On Monday, the judge granted Stevenson–who has no previous record–a $20,000 bond. Court records show he bonded out after his hearing.

“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson told Eyewitness News at Monday’s hearing. “You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue.”

While Stevenson’s methods were certainly outlandish, we can’t blame him for doing whatever it takes to get a close-up look at Megan Thee Stallion. Since her recent return to the spotlight, the thirst levels have reached an all-time high, especially following her turn throwing out the first pitch at a Houston Astro’s game.

Wearing a fitted white outfit that shows off all her famous curves, videos of Meg’s pitch were viewed millions of times all across the internet. Fans also pointed out the fact that baseballer David Hensley got to hug the Houston Hottie after the pitch, resting his hand upon her rear-end and sparking jealousy all over the world.

But, there was one person who didn’t approve of Hensley’s hand placement: Stephen A. Smith. The sports commentator went on a rant about the first pitch, where he says that Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend should have a problem with the hug.

“He had his hand on her backside. Yes he did! Yes he did,” Smith said of Hensley. “He did it quick. But he ain’t supposed to be touching her like that.” Stephen A continued: “He ain’t supposed to be touching her like that. If I was her man, I’d have a problem with that. I’ll tell you that right now…I understand. But that was naughty, he shouldn’t have done that.”

It’s safe to say….we all understand.