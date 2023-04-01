Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t disappoint at her first performance of the year during the March Madness Music Festival AT&T Black Party on Friday.

The NCAA Tournament’s Final 4 will take place this weekend at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, TX.

“It was a coincidence, but I’m so glad it worked out that way,” Megan told ESPN. “I haven’t performed in Houston in a few years, so it’s really special to come back home, reflect on my journey and perform in front of all the Hotties who have supported my career since the beginning. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without the city of Houston.”

The three-time Grammy-winning artist performed some of her biggest hits, including “NDA,” “Gift & A Curse,” and “Body.” Speaking of body, that’s exactly what she was giving as fans noted she slimmed down, but her hot cakes remained intact.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Fans Hometown Crowd Welcomed Her Back With Love After Her Hiatus

Elated fans cheered on the comeback performance of the “Savage” rapper. This was the 28-year-old’s first performance after she took a much-needed break starting in November.

The 5’10 femme fatale went on hiatus after former fling Tory Lanez’s trial ended with a conviction of assault felony assault against her. The singer-rapper has since appealed.

User @iamshanandria commented on Instagram,

“Megan’s stage presence is IMMACULATE! The breath control, body, hair, skin, maneuvering the stage, choreo.. she’s THEEEEE GIRL! 🔥” Someone else added, “THE CROWD WAS GOING CRAZY FOR HER!!!!! Her Hometown Definitely Fw Her❤️” While another user noted, “All that she been through regardless of facts/opinions she came back swangin! She looks rejuvenated af and I love that!”

Twitter agreed with one user expressing his adoration for the brown-skin beauty.

“Daamn, #megtheestallion is a GODDESS”

Megan has been outside as of late, making various appearances. She made headlines at the Vanity Fair Grammy party and attended Vice President Kamala Harris’ Women’s History Month Celebration. Earlier this week, she threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros’ first game of the season.

A clip of the rapper tossing the ball to Astros infielder David Hensley went viral. Fans fawned over her went her voluminous natural hairstyle and curve-complimenting outfit.

Fans were happy to see the college grad giddy and glowing after a tumultuous 2022.

One Twitter used said,

“Each time I watch this video I smile. I am happy that Meg appears to be enjoying life#MeganTheeStallion #megtheestallion”

Another user had the clip on repeat,

Meg, whose legal name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, galloped back onto the scene in all of her hot girl glory. It seems nothing or no one will stop this stallion’s star from rising.