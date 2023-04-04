Bossip Video

Queen Chlöe’s commenting on navigating the solo spotlight without the “security blanket” of her best friend and baby sister, Halle. Not only that, but she’s also dishing on dating and revealing that she’s still single as she strives to learn her worth.

The In Pieces powerhouse is starring on Cosmopolitan’s first-ever DIGITAL cover and opening up to writer Christen A. Johnson about being in her healing era while dropping her debut project.

“I’ve grown and evolved so much in the past three years, which were the hardest of my life. I had to experience those hard moments so I could create this body of work,” said Chlöe.

She also gushed on how her sister Halle, who’s also having a standout year ahead of the release of the live-action Little Mermaid next month, shows up for her.

“She shows up for me in every way,” said Chlöe. “We’re constantly on FaceTime, texting, and sending each other funny memes to lift each other up in this lifestyle and this world that can sometimes feel suffocating. I’m proud of us—what we’re doing together and separately. We’re still attached at the hip, but I think neither of us really knew who the other was without the other one.”

Read more of her Cosmopolitan cover excerpts below.

On why she’s single right now:

“Sadly, I have not been seeing anybody for almost a year now. Your girl has just been working on herself, and I wish I was lying. I tell myself, God, I know what you’re doing. You’re sifting out the BS, so I can find good lovin’. When you don’t know your worth and when you haven’t mastered the art of loving yourself, you question why others would love you. I think that’s why I’m single right now, so I can grasp that concept a little more, because I can’t expect someone to love me wholeheartedly when I’m not there yet within myself.”

On what she’s like when she’s in love:

“I am such a mush ball. I love cuddles. I love showing my passion through our physical beings. I’m such a physical touch and words of affirmation type of girl, and I want someone to be just as madly in love with me as I am with them. I’m 1,000 percent a hopeful romantic.”

On the rawness and vulnerability to the tracks on her new album, In Pieces:

“Those moments where I’ve been scared to articulate what I feel inside, I put it into the music. Now people get to hear my innermost thoughts within these songs, which are all the moments where I’ve been scared to speak up or explain how I feel. There were moments I was heartbroken, not only through romantic relationships but friendships, family, and people I thought I could trust. In Pieces is about how we put ourselves back together after feeling like the world breaks you down. It’s therapeutic knowing that people who inspired some of these songs will hear them. It gives me my power back.

On making music and the liberating power of expressing herself:

“I make music for people who are great at acting like everything’s okay when it’s not, and they’re afraid to tell somebody. I’m used to people-pleasing, putting my feelings on the back burner, and being the bigger person. Now I’m learning to just be. It’s been freeing. I’ve grown and evolved so much the past three years, which were the hardest of my life. I had to experience those hard moments so I could create this body of work.”

On mental health:

“It’s so important for us to talk about mental health, seeing someone or talking to someone, and getting help outside of ourselves. Sometimes we can’t carry the load all on our own.”

On presenting a commanding and confident personality while onstage:

“When I go out onstage, it’s like my dose of medicine. I guess somewhere deep inside, my innermost self is being unlocked and I’m not confined by my worries, fears, or anxieties.”

On the type of woman she wants to be:

“Glitz and glam isn’t everything. I want my soul to be happy too. I’m molding myself to be like my godmom and Halle. My godmom’s heart is really pure, and she’s so selfless, loving, and smart.”

Read Chlöe’s Cosmo cover story in full HERE.