Halle Bailey Scintillates The Sea In Dazzling Trailer For ‘The Little Mermaid’

It’s finally here!

We’re approximately 74 days away from Disney’s The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey who shines in the highly anticipated trailer you can view below:

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of beautiful and spirited young mermaid Ariel with a thirst for adventure who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea–and while visiting the surface–falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula which gives her a chance to experience life on land while ultimately placing her life (and her father’s crown) in jeopardy.

The film also stars Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina with Oscar-winner Javier Bardem as King Triton, and 2-time Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

Directed by Oscar-nominee Rob Marshall, the highly anticipated film made a splash with its first teaser that inspired viral clips of young Black girls marveling at Halle Bailey’s ‘Ariel.’

“Representation matters.” Black parents on social media are sharing heartwarming videos of their children seeing a Black actress as ‘The Little Mermaid’ for the first time 👇 pic.twitter.com/D1vT7dB7HJ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 12, 2022

When asked about memorable moments from the film, Bailey opened up about filming the iconic “Part of Your World” sequence from the first teaser.

“That three days of filming ‘Part of Your World.’ I mean that sequence was the most beautiful experience of my life, really,” she said during the D23 Expo. “Feeling all of the feelings that she feels — her passion, her discomfort, everything that she was experiencing. It was so exciting to play those emotions and aving Rob direct me and be such a moving force in this film. It was really an honor. Just getting to sing a song I really loved as a child was really exciting.”

Do you have your outfit picked out for The Little Mermaid opening weekend (May 26, 2023)? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over the trailer on the flip.