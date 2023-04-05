Bossip Video

Disney Princess energy

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey made a splash as the latest Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrity Ambassador who empowered 100 extraordinary students selected for an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World for career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars, and presentations by celebrity guests, community leaders, educators, and Disney execs.

The 4-day program is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for the diverse collection of students who were thrilled to share their once-in-a-lifetime experience with Bailey.

“Disney Dreamers Academy is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America, by encouraging the next generation to think big and to carry what they learn back home with them,” said Tracey D. Powell, Vice President of Travel Services/Pricing and Revenue Management and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “We hope to encourage these dreamers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.”

As celebrity ambassador, Bailey starred in the welcome parade, mentored students in various workshops, and surprised two aspiring teen filmmakers with a personal invitation to join her on the red carpet at The Little Mermaid world premiere in Hollywood.

Dylan Jones of Atlanta and Madison Henderson of Los Angeles were in the middle of a movie production training session when Bailey made a surprise appearance to deliver the personal invitation to the premiere. For the students, it was a truly magical dream come true moment.

Bailey was one of several celebs (including H.E.R., Questlove, Marsai Martin, Dominique Thorne, and many more) who served as mentors and speakers during the program.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,400 students from across the country by showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, storytellers, engineers, graphic artists, journalists, and more, with some transitioning into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

For more info about the Disney Dreamers Academy, click here.