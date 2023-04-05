Bossip Video

This year’s edition of the annual Forbes World’s Billionaires List has been released.

Most of the usual suspects are at on the list once again, with big names like Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Kim Kardashian earning their rank among the world’s billionaires. But, one name that used to be in the mix–Kayne West–has dropped off following the end of his partnership with Adidas.

In the Forbes list published on Tuesday, April 4, Rihanna placed at number 2020 with $1.4 billion, down from $1.7 billion last year.

The multi-hyphenate has amassed a huge net worth after venturing into lingerie and beauty with her brand Fenty. She also helped her French business partner Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, overthrow Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world after his net worth grew more than $50 billion to $211 billion.

Kim Kardashian is right below Rih at 2,259th on the list, and her wealth is down from $1.9billion last year to $1.2 billion. As fans of the reality star likely already expected, most of that wealth comes from the success of her Skims shapewear clothing line, with the company worth an estimated $3.2 billion.

Unfortunately for Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye didn’t make the list this year after Adidas cut ties with him over his anti-Semitic comments he made on social media. Back in 2022, the rapper was ranked number 1,513 on Forbes’ rich list and had a multi-year deal with the sports company for his brand Yeezy. Now, his wealth has plummeted below $1 billion.

While 25-year-old Kylie Jenner was previously declared the “youngest self-made millionaire” by Forbes back in 2020, she’s not included in this year’s ranking, either. She dropped off the list in 2021 and hasn’t yet managed to make it back on.

Unlike a lot of other celebs going down in wealth, Jay-Z’s wealth has gone up to $2.5 billion from $1.4 billion, placing the rapper at 1217 on the list. Oprah is also at 1217, with her wealth going down from $2.6 billion last year to $2.5 billion this year, tying with Hov.

You can check out the entire World’s Billionaires List here.