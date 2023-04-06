Bossip Video

After several successful collaborations together, Crocs has extended its partnership with footwear designer Salehe Bembury.

Crocs has been pumping out collaborations over the years but one collaboration brought haters of the shoe to a crossroads. Their collaboration with Salehe Bembury brought hype beasts and shoe enthusiasts over to the dark side making everyone want a pair. The brand’s Pollex collaboration is by far one of the most successful in recent years, and after all the insane resale pricing and bot wars, the brand has announced it’s extending its partnership with Salehe for another two years.

According to Sole Collector, the new deal will also see the designer become the creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod Collection. In the new role, Bembury will evolve his Pollex design and introduce new silhouettes in the future.

“We exist in a landscape of ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ collaborations, so the value lies in long-term relationships and that’s what we’ve established. Good design exercises restraint and balances utility with beauty and the Pollex Pod represents that by successfully merging Crocs’ brand identity with my own brand identity,” Salehe said about his Crocs partnership.

The collaborators also confirmed we can expect the first Pollex Pod release later this season. This will be in addition to the already announced Pollex Slides revealed by Salehe in February. Hopefully the upcoming releases will make their way into the hands of people who will wear them over selling them.