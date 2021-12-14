Bossip Video

Salehe Bembury’s highly-anticipated Crocs Pollex collaboration was finally released and caused complete mayhem, with social media being unable to hold back their frustrations.

Many claim streetwear and sneakers are hotter than they’ve ever been, but to those who’ve always had interest, it’s not hotter, it’s just more people involved trying to flip the products. For years now, we’ve heard about how hard it is to get highly-coveted products due to bots. Some consumers have even revealed they’ve never won anything they wanted to buy direct from product websites and are forced to buy resale on sites like StockX and GOAT.

As bots continue to dominate, more companies are investing in anti-bot protection. Concepts have always been applauded for how they handle releases, sometimes releasing items on new websites that bots have a harder time attacking.

Today, Sneaker designer Salehe Bembury released his highly anticipated Pollex Crocs collaboration and the release was triggering for everyone going after a pair. From the look of social media, no one secured a pair and all the products went to bots.

Of course, Salehe did his best to keep bots away, but at the end of the day, it’s not much he can do, and honestly, it’s not even his job to be fighting bots. However, social media doesn’t care who’s fault or job it is and had a meltdown on our timelines.

Let's take a look at some of the chaos that ensued.