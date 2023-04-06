Bossip Video

We’re hoping the loved ones of Michael K. Williams may feel some sense of justice after hearing the latest news surrounding his passing.

Early last year, four men were arrested and charged in connection with the September 2021 death of adored actor Michael K. Williams, who died of a fentanyl overdose. On Wednesday, one of the men became the second out of the group to plead guilty to the charges against him in front of a district judge in New York.

According to People, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 39-year-old Irvin Cartagena, who also goes by the name “Green Eyes,” pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analog.

“Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” the district attorney said, adding that Cartagena “dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams” on September 5, 2021. “This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community,” the statement continued.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that as part of his guilty plea, Cartagena “stipulated that the substances he conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute” resulted in the 54-year-old Lovecraft Country actor’s death. Cartagena has been scheduled for sentencing on August 18. He’s facing a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 70-year-old Carlos Macci, another of the four men who are accused of being part of a drug-trafficking organization known as the DTO operating in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn, also pleaded guilty to the narcotics conspiracy charge against him. Macci is set to be sentenced in July.

The other two men, Hector Robles, 57, and Luis Cruz, 56, pleaded not guilty and are awaiting their day in court. It’s unclear if a court date for either defendant has been scheduled.

From his iconic roles on HBO’s The Wire and Boardwalk Empire to his selfless work as a community activist, Michael K. Williams has won the hearts of countless fans in the U.S. and across the globe. There are no words that seem sufficient to describe how beloved Williams is and how much his physical presence is missed.

We love you, Michael. Rest well.