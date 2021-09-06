Gone Too Soon: Iconic ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At 54

Sad news for fans of Michael K. Williams, an actor who starred in “The Wire,” “Lovecraft Country” and “Boardwalk Empire,” among other projects.

Michael K. Williams, the iconic actor who became a household name playing Omar Little in The Wire, has passed away. His award-winning acting in the beloved series is still mentioned every day, years after the show’s completion. Sadly, Michael was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment at age 54, according to NewsOne.

Williams’cause of death is currently unknown, but he was reportedly found by his nephew in his Brooklyn apartment.

A talented entertainer, Williams began his career as a dancer. While Williams’ MOST memorable role was likely Omar Little in “The Wire,” the Brooklyn native received five Emmy Award nominations, all for other projects, including a nod the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a drama series for his work as Montrose Freeman on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” He was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie in 2019 for his heartbreaking portrayal of the father of Antron McCray, one of the five wrongly accused teenagers at the center of “When They See Us”; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Freddy Knight in “The Night Of” in 2017 and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie in 2015 for his role as Jack Gee in ‘Bessie.’ His other nomination, for Outstanding Informational Series Or Special, in 2018, was as an executive producer of the VICE documentary “Raised in the System,” which he also appeared in.

Williams eceived a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series as part of the cast of “Boardwalk Empire.” His character in that HBO series, Chalky White, amassed a fortune from gambling and racketeering, but was also an influential leader of the Black community.

It’s a very sad day for the culture, especially after we last saw him giving a heartfelt tribute to DMX. As of now, we have no idea what caused his death, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated with the latest info.