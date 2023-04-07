Bossip Video

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly ready to make their coupledom even stronger, looking for their next professional project as a package deal.

According to reports from US Weekly, the former Good Morning America co-anchors are ready to move onto another project–but this time, they want to do it as a couple.

“They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” an insider told the publication. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

Robach and Holmes formerly worked together on GMA3: What You Need to Know alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, but were suspended by ABC after their romantic relationship was made public in November 2022. In January, the network announced that the couple–who were photographed getting cozy together while still married to their respective spouses–would not be returning to the morning show.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Now, Holmes and Robach both hope to end up on the same network again, even if they don’t land a new show together.

“If that doesn’t work out, they will vouch for each other and help each other,” the source continued. “They won’t let each other fall. Their love is inspiring both of them to keep encouraging each other and to help each other.”

Until then, the pair are trying to spend time focusing on their relationship rather than their career plans.