Are you ready for Praise This?

Quavo was all smiles (won’t He do it!) at the buzzy Praise This world premiere in Atlanta where he paid tribute to Takeoff on his custom leather jacket, stopped for interviews, and celebrated the feel-good film with his castmates ahead of the Peacock musical’s release on Good Friday.

We caught up with the rapper/actor to talk his role as down-to-Earth Rap star ‘Ty,’ giving glory to God, and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

Bossip: You look like you had a great time at the premiere last night. What was it like walking the carpet at a world premiere in your city? We don’t get a lot of those in Atlanta.

Quavo: ‘It felt great, it was a blessing, I had my family there, my mom, my sister, they enjoyed it. It was a great time.’

Bossip: What attracted to this faith-based Gospel film?

Quavo: ‘Believing in the Lord, believing in God, I couldn’t turn this down and, I say it all the time, every time I see Will [Packer] I’m always telling him, ‘I need in, whatever you want to do, whatever you’re doing,’ and he’s like, ‘I got one for you, just wait until the time is right,’ and I had to be patient. Now I’m here.’

Bossip: There’s a lot of stars in the movie–Druski, Chlöe Bailey, Mack Wilds, Jekalyn Carr–what was the energy like on set making this film? It really felt like y’all had fun at work?

‘Yeah, we did. We had a lot of fun, we laughed all the time on and off set, the breaks were fun. This is my city so we were all just hanging out, going bowling, and doing little fun things just to keep the chemistry there. Druski is my guy from the northside–he’s actually one of the kids I saw coming up in Atlanta, you know, Kountry Wayne, and, of course, Chlöe–she’s dope, she’s fresh, and it just makes sense. And, like I said, Will Packer is my guy and I go to church, we love God and always talk about giving God the praise, counting our blessings, and always praying so there’s no way I couldn’t have done this movie.’

Bossip: Things have been stressful for a lot of people–talk to me about the importance of positive films like this and why they’re so needed right now

Quavo: ‘Just the energy, man. Great positive energy, positive messages, this movie is about God and has the guys who are shifting the culture… if you scroll down your phone, you see either one of us in the cast, it just made sense to put us all in one good energy circle, you know, when I ask God to bless me, I ask him to bless me so I can bless others and that’s what I think this movie is doing.’

Bossip: And last question before we let you go–what song instantly lifts your mood? What’s your go-to feel-good JAM?

Quavo: Honeybun

Praise This follows aspiring musical superstar Sam (Chloe Bailey)–a young woman driven, at almost any cost, to break into the music business who’s forced to join her cousin’s underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition.

By doing this, she sees an opportunity to finally make her dreams come true but quickly discovers that ambition can command a high price and that praise is not about glory, but gratitude.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed and co-written by Tina Gordon (who wrote Drumline and ATL), the Peacock film also stars comedian Druski, Tristan Mack Wilds, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Kiara Iman Heffner, newcomer Ilario Grant, Crystal Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction, and Gospel stars Jekalyn Carr and Koryn Hawthorne.

Praise This is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.