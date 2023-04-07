Bossip Video

Cardi B is celebrating half a decade of superstardom following the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The “Be Careful” singer marked the five-year anniversary of the release of Invasion of Privacy this week, paying tribute to the project that shot her to fame and earned her her first Grammy. Cardi shared a video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, where she showed off champagne, a chocolate cake, and a box of treats alongside vinyl and CD copies of her debut album.

“What my team got me, guys!” the rapper said in the clip. “Yeah! Five years! Yeah, I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthaf***in’ album, bitch! Yeah, wassup? Ain’t nobody can tell me nothing.”

The mother of two went on to repost a post from RapCaviar on her Instagram Story, which notes that her three hits from the album–“Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin) and “Bartier Cardi” (with 21 Savage)–have collectively earned over 4.1 billion Spotify streams, also reposting a video from her record label celebrating the album.