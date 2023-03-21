Bossip Video

After years of back and forth between Cardi B and Tasha K, the latter has finally admitted that she lost.

Back in December, Cardi B and her legal team laid out their argument on why Tasha K’s appeal against her $3.8 million judgment should be denied.

Cardi was awarded the judgment after a Georgia jury found Tasha liable for defamation, with the Bronx native accusing the Youtuber of spreading vicious lies about her online. In court, Cardi told the judge that the blogger posted videos accusing her of having an STD, having worked as an escort in the past and that she used hard drugs.

The former reality star denied the allegations, even submitting medical records that proved she did not have herpes as Tasha claimed. In the end, the judge ended up awarding Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million to cover her legal bills.

But, Tasha refused to pay Cardi her money for a long time, filing an appeal of the judgment while claiming it was improper. Most recently in January, she asked that the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, according to RadarOnline.

A federal appeals court disagreed, however, and on Tuesday upheld Cardi B’s $4 million defamation verdict.

Tasha K’s Appeal Was Officially Denied In Court Tuesday

In a five-page decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected an appeal from K, who had claimed that the massive verdict against her was the result of a “very lopsided presentation of evidence to the jury,” reports Billboard.

The appeals court ruled that Tasha K failed to properly make that argument to the trial judge, so she, therefore, forfeited the right to do so before an appeals court.

“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the appeals court wrote. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.”

Tasha’s attorneys had also argued that the judge overseeing the trial withheld key evidence that might have helped her beat Cardi’s accusations, but the Eleventh Circuit rejected that argument, too, added Billboard.

“She never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found,” the appeals court wrote. “Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”

Now, Tasha K’s finally admitting that she lost, and seemingly admitting that she’ll pay Cardi the money that she’s owed.

The disgraced Youtuber took to social media to admit she’s throwing in the white flag and accepting her fate.

“Damn Winos! We lost the appeal… against #CardiB sad day.. but I’m gonna be alright,” Tasha K tweeted. “I appreciate all your love & support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag… what happened will never happen again… To Cardi & Her team, I apologize sincere. We Live, & Learn….”

“Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!!” she captioned the post.

She’s since jokingly added that she’s applying for fast food jobs so she can pay the “WAP” rapper her money.

“#IantGotIt but I’m gonna get it,” she captioned a post of her wearing a photoshopped McDonald’s uniform. “I will do anything!!!!!”

Of course, Cardi B’s fans had a lot to say about Tasha’s admission, with many of them telling her to stop tweeting and pay the rapper her money.

Check out those reactions down below to see fans rejoicing over Tasha K finally coming to terms with reality and apologizing to Cardi B.