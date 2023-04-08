Bossip Video

Da Baddest, Trina graced the platform of Tiny Desk, and fans can’t get enough!

We never knew we needed a Trina Tiny Desk, but now we want more from the veteran rapper. The Miami rap legend started the performance off with a tribute to her late mother, Vernessa Taylor.

“This first song is dedicated to my mom,” Trina said before performing “Mama.” “Without her, there would be no me, and she’s the reason that I’m standing here right now for you guys. So I want you to just enjoy.”

As the song ended, she added: “It’s a very personal song to me, and if anybody has ever lost their mom or somebody special in their life, I dedicate this song to you.”

Vernessa Taylor passed away at 62 in 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Trina switched gears and performed a few of her biggest hits, like “Da Baddest B**ch,” during the intimate 15-minute performance.

“Now, I wanna introduce you guys to the baddest b*tch,” she said. “The original baddest b*tch.”

Her Tiny Desk performance introduced fans to a new side of her music, including a live band and background singers. Fans took to social media to congratulate the rapper and weigh on her performance.

One fan commented, “Need more live recording .. the band was amazing!” Another fan said, “Man this just made me cry very emotional right now I lost my mommy 2 years ago and this sh*t still like it was yesterday this pain will never go away😢😢 S.I.P To both of our Mothers.”

JT from the City Girls also commented Trina’s Instagram post saying, “You look sooooooo good!!!!! Yes the original the queen of Miami! Look @ big D this make me happy go Trina!!!”

Trina is currently on the Legendz Of The Streetz tour featuring fellow artists like Jeezy, TI, Gucci Mane, Jadakiss, Cam’ron.

What do you think about Trina’s Tiny Desk performance?