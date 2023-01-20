Bossip Video

If you wanted to know explicit details about a certain City Girl’s sex life, urine luck.

Yung Miami’s latest episode ofCaresha Please is live and it features a spicy convo about a pee-ticular fetish that’s now dripping down timelines.

During the convo between Miami and Trina who’s her godmother, the ladies discussed the 305 legend’s legacy and even her personal life.

At one point Trina revealed that she’s no longer engaged to her previous boyfriend Raymond Taylor and dispelled a longstanding rumor that she dated Missy Elliott.

“No, I love Missy, but no,” said Trina. “People ask that a lot but no, I never really dated Missy. Missy she’s a great person, she’s an inspiration to me.”

Trina was also asked to choose between her exes Lil Wayne and French Montana and she chose Lil Wayne whom she was previously engaged to. She also seemingly hinted that French Montana tried to do his “big one” and “weird s***” by dating Khloé Kardashian. If you can recall, Trina was previously cool with the Kardashian klan.

“Lil Wayne. Totally two different people, two different artists,” said Trina. “I was engaged to Wayne, in a whole relationship with Wayne. That was a whole different phase. Wayne is just a great person, we had no issues. It wasn’t ‘oh he’s a cheater’, we were just young.” She added, “Are we here with it now? French is a cool person, we had a great friendship, and I learned a lot from French. But, when he tried to do his big one, it wasn’t big enough. Not for me, I’m the wave—the wave of the waves! I’m just gonna watch your s*** gonna crumble down. It’s cool, I don’t have no problem with French.”

Later, she also said there’s “no comparison” between James Harden and Kenyon Martin whom she also dated.

“Kenyon was somebody I was in a relationship with, James Harden he’s cool. That was my friend.”

Near the end of the interview, things got especially spicy during a game of “Resha Roulette” when a card was drawn about sexual fetishes that put Caresha in the hot seat.

Yung Miami Admits She Likes Golden Showers

After Caresha pulled a card about “liking golden showers,” the act of urinating on someone during sex, the City Girl got extra explicit and admitted to enjoying the fetish.

“It say take a shot if you like golden showers, I do,” said Miami while blushing. “Like when a guy pees on you? Everywhere?” asked Trina. “I just like it. I don’t know, it just do something to me,” responded Miami. “Is that the same as squirting?” asked Trina. “I give ’em, I give ’em. I’ve never experienced that. I’m all about trying new things though.” “It’s fun,” said Miami. “You know when you’re drunk? They pee in your butt, pee in your p***y, it depends. You can pee on me in the shower, pee on me once you’re c*mming, it just depends on how the night’s flowing.”

Oh wow, Miami.

As you can imagine the Internet has ALL the jokes about Miami’s big reveal and they’re dragging her current boo Diddy into the conversation.

Instead of calling him P. Diddy, people are now labeling the Bad Boy Records head “Pee Diddy.”

The Internet is a wild, wild, place—but Caresha says she’s unbothered.

Watch Yung Miami confess to her golden shower smithereens sessions on Caresha, Please below.