Angela “Blac Chyna” White is taking her personal rebrand to the next level, which has some fans questioning the legitimacy of her motives.

On Easter Sunday, the model and former reality star celebrated the holiday by sharing some pictures from a stunning photo shoot. The former OnlyFans heavyweight took to her Instagram page to share pictures and a video of her posing in front of a huge cross, wearing a white-and-pink body-hugging Lena Berisha dress as she walked across a field to approach the cross.

“‘Watch, stand fast in faith. be brave, be strong’. 1 Corinthians 16:13,” she wrote in her first caption.

Another caption reads, “And he said to them, ‘Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen; He is not here. See the place where they laid Him. Mark 16:6.”

“For I am with you no one will attack you to hurt you. Acts 18:10,” a third caption reads.

Her last caption simply states: “He is risen.”

While it seems like Blac Chyna is trying to spread a positive message here, a lot of fans are questioning her motives, wondering how she could have pivoted so quickly from a provocative OnlyFans creator to a devoted Christian for Easter Sunday.

“I love the fake you’re trying to rebuild your love/bond with God. But it’s starting to seem VERY extra and for CLOUT,” one commenter wrote. “Praising God doesn’t require announcements and showing it off. Praise in silence as well, and Blessings will announce themselves! Stay Blessed…” Another commented: “This lady really think this is a trend this world is crazy seriously lol smh.”

As the Rob & Chyna alum changes her entire brand, one thing remains the same; the public criticism from her own mother.

Tokyo Toni Previously Accused Angela White Of “Faking” Her Christianity

Ahead of her dramatic Easter photoshoot, Tokyo Toni questioned her daughter’s religious devotion, calling her a “fake b***h.”

“I am God’s child, not Chyna,” claimed the 51-year-old. “Chyna is a PR stunt. C’mon b***h, we know better. I don’t give a f**k if she don’t ever talk to me in life, chile. I raised her, had her, taught her, she know everything! This b***h is faking.” She continued to blast her daughter in a series of IG videos, saying: “In Jesus’ name, stop her. Right now! Put her on her back. I’m not playing with you, Lord. Take her name out of the last book of life. If she playing with you, Lord! In Jesus’ name! We not gonna do that.” Following her mother’s outburst, White sat down for an interview with Anthony Lofties, who asked her about her mom’s comments and how they have affected her. “That’s just the devil, that’s just the enemy and guess what I’m not going for it,” she responded. The model refused to comment any further about her mom’s antics, saying her name is Angela not Chyna, so she must not be talking about her.