Black Chyna’s battle in court against the Kardashians is officially underway.

The court proceedings continued on Tuesday, April 19, with Blac Chyna claiming the Kardashian-Jenner family used their influence to cancel her E! series, Rob & Chyna. In response, the family refuted those claims via their legal team, alleging they were just trying to protect their brother, Rob Kardashian, from an abusive relationship.

According to reports from Page Six, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, claimed that Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kris not only conspired to cancel the reality show after its first season, but also allegedly tried to cover it up. Chyna is suing the family for more than $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings.

Blac Chyna claims her and Rob were initially celebrating news of their show getting picked up for a second season, but the night quickly turned sour when Kardashian went through her phone and accused her of cheating on him. The argument allegedly became so heated, according to the Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney Michael Rhodes, that Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble went to the house that night and had to physically break Rob and Chyna apart.

Ciani claims that after the argument, Chyna left the house and the Kardashian family began their plan to sabotage Rob & Chyna. The lawyer went on to allege that Kris Jenner messaged E! Network and Bunim/Murray producers the following day, allegedly calling Chyna “stupid” and “really ghetto,” suggesting the network should “ditch the b***h.”

Chyna’s lawyer went on to claim that Kris, Kim, Kylie and Khloé emailed network executives multiple times to push the cancellation of Season 2, even suggesting Kylie agreed to film Life of Kylie to replace Rob & Chyna.

Rhodes insists his clients were not the masterminds behind the cancellation, claiming the network was still considering whether to renew the show in 2017 and paid Chyna a $100,000 “kill fee” plus an additional $300,000 while they tried to figure out if they could still salvage the show. In the end, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lawyers alleged that the network canceled the show because Rob and Chyna’s relationship simply grew too toxic.

Speaking of toxic, Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, decided to make this situation all the more dramatic, allegedly threatening the judge in her daughter’s trial. According to reports from TMZ, Tokyo sent a message to the judge while live streaming on Instagram on Tuesday while just outside the courthouse while the case was underway.

“I’m gonna get that judge,” she said on IG Live, reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.

This comes as Tokyo’s been posting about the trial on Instagram all week, ripping the Kardashian family over their appearance on the first day of jury selection. In a rant about the situation on Monday, Tokyo hurled insults at the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan, claiming the family “looked dead” and even comparing Kris Jenner to the bad guy from the movie Saw.