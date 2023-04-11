The Marvels are coming
MCU fans will finally take flight with The Marvels in a post-Thanos universe where Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.
But things quickly swerve left when her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole that entangles her powers with Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.
Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.
Check out the teaser trailer below:
“[The Marvels is] picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel, not in timeline but in story,’ said MCU President Kevin Feige in an interview with Collider.
We also do that in our upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie. Tonally, they couldn’t be more different. But there’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame.
To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing. They’re so great together, and they all have different histories with one another.”
Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), the film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon.
“Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon,” added Feige. “I’m very proud of the Ms. Marvel show. I also know—and this is a spoiler— he essentially steals The Marvels.
The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she’s not unlike Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Civil War. She can’t believe she’s with these other heroes, and can’t believe that she finds herself in these places. And that’s fun because we want to be that.”
The Marvels soars into theaters November 10.
