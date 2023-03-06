Congratulations! Teyonah Parris And Husband James Welcome First Child With Water Birth At Home

Marvel star Teyonah Parris started her most heroic role as a new mom after the emotional water birth of her first child.

A month ago, the WandaVision actress and her husband, James Parris, welcomed their baby girl. On Monday, Teyonah took to Instagram to share the good news with pictures and videos of the baby’s arrival. She thanked her village for supporting her through the “friggin whirlwind” of becoming a mom.

“What a friggin whirlwind,” Teyonah wrote with a shocked emoji. “I have so much to say, but I’m too sleep deprived and delirious to really articulate it all how I want to, but what I will say is- God bless all yall parents out there. Never in my life could I have imagined all that parenthood requires.” “It truly takes a village and my God I’m so grateful for the one we have. From coming by and holding the baby, calls to encourage us, sending thoughtful and helpful gifts and parenting hacks, to simply just being on the phone to listen to me cry at 3 in the morning. Thaaaank you a million times over!!!”

Teyonah revealed that she originally wanted a hospital delivery but is happy they decided to keep the milestone more intimate at home. With the help of a midwife, doula, and family, the Beale Street actress took control of the magical moment.

“Thank you to our amazing midwife @midwifeangelina who ushered our baby girl Earth side!! We started our pregnancy journey intending a hospital birth, but that shifted late in the game for us and I’m so glad it did!” Teyanah wrote. “Everything truly happens for a reason and being at home was an incredible experience and opportunity for our whole family. I have so much I want to talk about as it pertains to our journey in how we landed at this decision and what it was like. So, more to come!” she continued.

The brave decision allowed James to stay by her side literally and physically. The montage of pictures and video showed him in the birthing pool, holding his wife during labor and cradling his new family afterward.

In addition to thanking James and her supportive village, Teyonah shouted out her fans “on the Gram” for cheering her on along the way.

“Thank yall, here on the Gram, for your encouragement and excitement throughout this pregnancy and for all of your well wishes. Baby Girl and I are well and her Daddy has been holding us both down like no other. Hoping to share more as we go along, but judging how its taken me a month to get this post up, who knows!! Love yall and thank you!!” she added.

Instagram was also the first to know the happy couple was expecting when she announced her pregnancy in September.

“We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way. There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.” she wrote on the caption, rocking a baby bump while James held up a positive pregnancy test.

Congratulations, Teyonah and James!