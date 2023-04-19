Bossip Video

MTV‘s Pretty Stoned drops today and the star of the film chatted exclusively with BOSSIP.

As previously reported the film premieres today at 8 pm EST and it follows two dueling co-workers; one a total stoner with no commitment to her job and the other a type-A high-achiever focused on her career. The two women must join forces when they find themselves sky-high in a boatload of trouble after one of them disposes of $20,000 worth of pot from a drug Queen Pin and her henchwomen and it stars Paris Belerec and comedienne Pretty Vee.

With this being Vee’s breakout lead role, we had to ask her about how she reacted to the big news.

According to Vee, she got a “blessing calling” from her manager who told her that she didn’t have to audition for Pretty Stoned, and she recalled seeing signs from God that she was chosen for the project.

“I fell in love with the script,” Vee told BOSSIP. “But one day I went to the fitting and while I was fitting for Stella they mentioned that her color was purple. It just so happen that my nails were purple and I just randomly got them that color. So I knew that was God talking because he’ll talk to us in shapes, signs, conversations with people so I knew it was all him.”

Pretty Vee plays the role of Stella, a proud stoner who finds herself sky-high in a boatload of trouble during her favorite day of the year, 4/20.

“Let me tell you, Stella is Pretty Vee!” she told BOSISP. “She’s a rebel, she’s outgoing, she’s unapologetic, she’s fearless, she doesn’t care and look she just wants to get high. That’s all. She’s going to work on a day that she’s suppose to celebrate so why are folks trying her. So the role was definitely for me, all day.”

Vee also dished on the energy and fun she had on set while filming with her amazing cast members that include Kandi, Jess Hilarious, and Brandee Evans.

“It was fun,” Vee told BOSSIP. “Also thank God to our director, our producers, Jonathan, [we had] just an amazing cast and an amazing team. They allowed us to be us and to do us. They allowed us to improv in a way that’s going to be dope on screen.” S”o the magic happened on set but baby, the miracles will happen when you see it!” she added. “[There were] so many talented people and it was everything for me to have my people on set with me. It gave me the strength and energy I needed to do what I do.”

Pretty Vee also shared gems and takeaways she learned from acting in her first lead role. According to the star, she learned to be a great lister so she could be quick with her comedic timing.

“Listen with your eyes and your ears,” recalled Vee to BOSSIP. “It helps you to figure out what is that next person going to do, what are they going to say and making sure your comedic punches are fast. “We all know comedy isn’t slow,” she added. ‘It’s very fast and if you miss it, people aren’t going to sit there and wait for you to say it again because it’s a joke! It don’t hit the second time!”

Congrats to Pretty Vee on landing her first leading role!

The all-new original stoner comedy Pretty Stoned rolls up to MTV TONIGHT, April 19 at 8p ET!