After the most disastrous festival in recent times, Billy McFarland is ready to give it another shot and he’s announcing that Fyre Festival II is coming.

In 2019 two of the best documentaries to be released focused on the massively disastrous Fyre Fest. The festival was the brainchild of Billy McFarland and his then-business partner Ja Rule who invited attendees to the Bahamian island of Great Exuma where they were stranded with little to no food and emergency relief tents for lodging.

Several celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and the Migos actually ended up forking out money to settle litigation over their involvement. Between the Hulu and Netflix documentaries, we learned a lot about how it all fell apart but nothing was more shocking than McFarland’s former business partner Andy King revealing that he almost gave sexual favors to get water for the festival.

Trust fund kids were left stranded, island workers were left unpaid and celebrities got sued multiple times. Those reasons alone are enough to let the festival stay in the 2010s but now that Billy McFarland is out of jail he’s already plotting his next move.

The known finesser recently tweeted that he wants to revitalize the fest that put him behind bars.

Despite owing $26M to investors and alleged restitution McFarland is confident that he can get funding and he tweeted that “Fyre Festival II is finally happening.”

Unfortunately for him, Twitter is much less confident in his ambitious idea and the reactions are rolling in.

Ja Rule was cleared in 2019 of any legal wrongdoing concerning Fyre Fest so it’s highly likely that he’ll steer clear of the second coming of the festival. We’re almost certain that people who watched the Fyre Fest docs will too.