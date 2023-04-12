Bossip Video

Rihanna is fully embracing her life as a mother, showing off her baby bump as she shares pictures of her firstborn celebrating Easter.

While Rih gave her fans an adorable look at her baby boy’s first Easter on her Instagram, her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, shared a look at Rihanna’s maternity style the second time around.

The singer, who is currently pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s second child, wore an all white look in the video, rocking a form-fitting turtleneck with a low-rise white denim skirt and jacket. Her hair was styled half up, half down as she let her makeup shine, showing off why her beauty brand has completely blown up over the past few years.

Since she pulled off such incredible maternity looks throughout her first pregnancy, fans are eager to see Rihanna throughout her second, flocking to the comments of this clip to talk about just how much the soon-to-be-mother-of-two is glowing.

While the makeup mogul and her boyfriend are keeping the name of their little one locked down, Rihanna did share some sweet snaps of the little one celebrating his first Easter over the weekend.

“Eastuh!!!” the singer captioned the first set of photos, which features her son sitting in the grass surrounded by rabbits while posing in a nest of sorts with large eggs. In several of the pictures, the 11-month-old baby wears a pair of bunny ears by Chrome Hearts, with the white designer headband covered in the brand’s signature crosses.

The star went on to share another set of photos of her son rocking some serious jewelry, sitting in the grass while reading a book titled, How To Catch The Easter Bunny.

While Rih and Rocky are obviously keeping a lot of their family life private, it’s great to catch glimpses of mama Rihanna as she shares pictures of her bump and her baby boy.