Jamie Foxx is in recovery after suffering from an undisclosed complication earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram to reveal that he was hospitalized for a “medical complication” but is already on the mend.

The statement read;

From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love,

The Foxx Family

According to TMZ, the exact details are still unclear, but Foxx reportedly had been in Atlanta working on a movie with Cameron Diaz. Sources revealed that the situation was serious enough for his family to fly in to see him, and a source added that his condition has improved.

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

Alan Nierob, a spokesman for Jamie Foxx, declined to share anything beyond Corinne Foxx’s Instagram post.

“Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted,” CNN reports he told them by email Wednesday.

We’re wishing Jamie Foxx a continued speedy recovery.

This story is still developing…