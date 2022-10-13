Here’s What Happened When Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Bash

Twitter Reacts To Jamie Foxx Being Denied Entry Into Cardi's Bash
We’re pretty sure someone’s getting fired after Jamie Foxx was denied entry into Cardi B‘s star-studded birthday bash at Poppy LA that brought out Chloe x Halle, Tiffany Haddish, Ice Spice, GloRilla, YG, and many more.
At one point, someone from the door attempted to fix things and invited Jamie inside to which the famed actor/singer politely declined.
Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit pic.twitter.com/teVfeHplDn
— First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 12, 2022
According to TMZ, Foxx showed up to the party late with an entourage of 10 people and they didn’t have a section available for him.
Had Cardi known this was happening, we’re sure she would’ve intervened but she was busy slaying in an exquisitely embellished red satin corset and carnival headdress.
With her hair in cascading black waves and jewels sparkling from her neck, hair and body, Cardi’s look was befitting a Caribbean festival queen or a burlesque showgirl.
Offset was at his wife’s side, wearing an all-white suit with a red tie and red-tinted glasses to complement Cardi’s look. And yes, he went all out for Cardi’s big 3-0.
Offset got Cardi B a Birkin bag and a Richard Mille watch for her birthday 🎁 pic.twitter.com/wJBgnh0QU0
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 13, 2022
Cardi gave an exclusive peek inside her big cabaret-themed event on her Instagram story, sharing video of the scantily clad models who greeted guests inside.
Ain’t no party like a Cardi party 😜 pic.twitter.com/cc8agUaFAl
— Cardi B All Access (@CardiAllAccess) October 12, 2022
Chloe and Halle turned heads in glitzy gowns and bright smiles that lit up the venue.
In one of the biggest moments of the night, Cardi and GloRilla linked up on stage to rap along to their smash hit single ‘Tomorrow 2.’
GloRilla turning up to “Tomorrow 2” at Cardi B’s 30th Birthday Party last night🥳🦍👠pic.twitter.com/KV9yYbUFLp
— GloRilla Updates (@GloRillaUpdates) October 12, 2022
What would you have done in Jamie’s position? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the big snub on the flip.
Jamie Foxx when the security guard denied him entry at cardi B's birthday party: pic.twitter.com/AFF1Ppbbqt
— Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy2) October 13, 2022
Hold on.. they let Ice Spice in Cardi’s party & not THE Jamie Foxx 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/03HcGKc6XF
— FREEEE-AK 💕🦄 (@Aqua_spam) October 12, 2022
Cardi hearing that her people's denied Jamie Foxx at the door 😂😂 https://t.co/D614S0TWnW pic.twitter.com/ecIaLLDG9A
— Bougie Uncle Z (@Blak_magik7) October 12, 2022
If someone denied Jamie Foxx entry to my birthday party, I’d have them arrested. https://t.co/pyOuNT3shk
— Courtney W. (@courtneychelene) October 13, 2022
i just know there was a love and hip hop cast member in that party that could’ve been exchanged for jamie foxx https://t.co/T4ZtEL0Ldv
— ً (@kariamere) October 13, 2022
Not letting Jamie Foxx into a party that he was invited to is CRAZY. pic.twitter.com/pkz9KRkoPa
— thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) October 12, 2022
Black Twitter to Jamie Foxx rn: pic.twitter.com/gf5i5iZMsM
— W.E.B. La Croix (@KekeJaNet32) October 12, 2022
