Just like in her first pregnancy, fans are convinced a shopping trip may have revealed the sex of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child.

The “Diamonds” singer was spotted out shopping for baby clothes on Wednesday, April 12. During her trip, she may have hinted at the sex of her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The makeup mogul was was seen browsing in a children’s boutique, looking beautiful in a black maxi dress and a matching jacket while looking around the shop for clothes for her little one. Rih was shopping with a friend, who was seen holding up a pink knit onesie, which now has a lot of folks convinced the famous couple are set to welcome a daughter.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have kept the sex of their second child under wraps, also not revealing how far along she is or the pop star’s due date. The couple–who welcomed a son in May 2022 –first announced the news of their second pregnancy during Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

“Rihanna had some butterflies going into this, but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing herself,” a source told Us Weekly later that month. “She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”

While shopping for a pink onesie is a pretty good reason to speculate the pair are expecting a girl, this isn’t the first time a similar incident has happened. When Rihanna was pregnant with her first child, she was spotted admiring a pink Cat & Jack dress during a Target shopping trip, which had fans convinced their first child was a girl.

Of course, Rih ended up giving birth to a baby boy, so the same switch-up could still happen this time around.