Jermaine Dupri is promoting clean eating and better health with his ‘Meatless Mondays’ dinner party series where guests can enjoy a tasty variety of vegan dishes prepared by 5-star chefs at Clutch Restaurant in Atlanta.

The opening night of the series attracted over 250 people who enjoyed strawberry lover salad, house salad, cauliflower bites, vegan burgers, vegan sloppy sliders, mediterranean pasta, vegan meat loaf, avocado toast, vegan nachos, vegan curry chicken, vegan lemon pound cake, vegan banana pudding, strawberry & peach Cobbler.

‘This initiative is aimed to foster good eating and even better health,’ said Dupri. ‘There is a huge vegan community that’s growing in Atlanta and I would love to curate an event that will provide tasty and innovative food options to them. Also, with so many African-Americans having health problems in the South I also want to target the ‘non-vegan’ as well.’

The move-making music mogul will host the weekly event that will feature cookoffs, showcases, workshops, speakers, and more.

He’ll also be teaming up with Uncle Luke to produce Hulu’s Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told Documentary that will chronicle the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into a culture-shifting phenomenon across the south.

Since the Doc’s announcement, social media has run wild with jokes about whose parents will appear in the Freaknik documentary but it seems there’s nothing to worry about according to Variety.

The project’s synopsis suggests it will focus on its impact and downfall and not freaknasty aunties and uncles showing out in the streets.