Bankhead Bounce, Donkey Kong! 21 Savage Brings Freaknik Byke With Booty Bouncy Birthday Bash; Drake, Latto, Lizzo, Uncle Luke & More Attend

FREAKNIK BYKE

Grammy-winning rapper/themed party enthusiast 21 Savage celebrated his 30th birthday with his annual Freaknik bash that brought out Drake, Latto, Lizzo, Lakeyah, Metro Boomin’, Teyana Taylor, Jacob Lattimore, Nardo Wick, and many more to the Underground in Atlanta.

Sponsored by Amazon Music and produced by MusicBusinessPolitics, the star-studded event featured guest performers DJ Montay, Pastor Troy, Playa Poncho, DJ Kizzy Rock, 69 Boyz, Kilo Ali, Uncle Luke, and Marc B. who got big booties bootying all night long.

Oh yes, all shapes and sizes of booty meat was bounced!

With graffiti-splashed shirts, cross coloured-denims, and timeless p-pop classics, the buzzy bash brought that old Atlanta feeling back three decades after Freaknik emerged as an iconic cultural phenomenon in the south.

Peep ALL of the selects and the video recap below:

The bar-raising bash served as the prelude to 21 Savage and Drake’s surprise joint album Her Loss that drops Friday, October 28.

The date and title were first revealed in the new music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the duo’s most recent collaboration off Drake’s album Honestly, Nevermind.

When Drake first announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, fans immediately started to speculate online that a joint album was in the works.

Drake also surprised supporters on Wednesday when he appeared unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in his native Atlanta.

Over the years, Drake and 21 have worked together a number of times, coming together for beloved tracks like “Knife Talk,” off Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, and “Mr. Right Now” off 21 and Metro Boomin’s album Savage Mode II. They’ve also collaborated on songs “Sneakin,’” and “Issa.”