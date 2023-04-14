While millions binge Beef on Netflix, a shocking video of star David Choe detailing his alleged assault of a Black woman went viral.

The spotlight from the hit show featuring Choe and his paintings revealed a disturbing past. A clip from his podcast DVDASA sparked outrage and disgust about his involvement in the hit show. In addition to playing Steven Yeun’s criminal cousin, Isaac, Choe painted all the title cards for Beef. Madame Noir reports Choe bragged about being “a successful rapist” of a Black woman but later denied it as “bad storytelling” for “shock value.”

Many Beef fans cheered the diverse, creative, and complex limited series until a clip of Choe’s show from 2014 resurfaced on Twitter. The more details emerge from this ordeal, the worse it gets.

“According to his own telling, the woman David Choe assaulted is Black. He describes himself as a ‘successful rapist,” Aura Bogado wrote on Twitter with a clip from a now-deleted episode called “Erection Quest. The Tweet has more than 1.4 million views a day later.

David Choe’s rape confession is shocking to me. Like the culture we live in is horrific but to think you can just graphically detail how you raped someone and still wind up on starring in this TV show??? Jail for everyone involved — nylah, a ludicrously capacious bag (@yumcoconutmilk) April 13, 2023

“But the thrill of possibly going to jail, that’s what achieved the erection quest,” Choe said on his podcast. Even his co-host Asa Akira looked shocked, saying, “Ew, you’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist now. And the only way to get your d*ck really hard– is rape.”

“Yeah,” Choe said, doubling down as two other men laughed. They went on to ask what she looked like. He fed into their sadistic fantasy by describing her body, hair and race.

“Who cares what she looks like? Dave is telling us he’s a rapist,” Akira said. “A successful rapist,” Choe said at the end of the excerpt.

David Choe, as in the guy who detailed the way he raped a woman? And then came back to say it was just a misunderstood version of his reality? Ok. https://t.co/qL2yhiU3bG — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) April 13, 2023

The clip requires a major trigger warning. It follows a more graphic account of what Choe described as “rapey” behavior. “She’s definitely not into it,” he said during an earlier part of the story. A month later, Choe claimed on his old website that it was a story he made up for his so-called art.

“I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist.” Choe wrote. “I am an artist and a storyteller and I view my show [“DVDASA”] as a complete extension of my art. If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche. Just like many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, the same goes with my show. The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show.”

Read Choe’s apology for “a lifetime of doing wrong” after the flip.