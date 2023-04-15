Bossip Video

Courtney Clenney has been facing a murder charge since last August for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli in Miami.

Well, now, she’s also served with a civil lawsuit by the estate of the man she’s alleged to have murdered, along with the owner and security team of the building where the killing took place.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Obumseli’s estate is suing all of the defendants, including the alleged murderer, for negligence, suggesting that the victim’s death resulted from a ticking timebomb the defendants in the suit allowed to explode.

Radar reports that the estate blames the owner of the condo building and the security team for failing to protect the subject premises’ residents and invitees, including “Christian Obumseli” from “reasonably foreseeable criminal attacks.”

“In the lawsuit, the estate argued the defendants failed to provide adequate security for the condo building, failed to patrol the building, failed to hire adequate security personnel, failed to have a sufficient number of guards on site, and failed to train the security guards properly. The suit claimed the building had inadequate protections to prevent said criminal acts such as his alleged murder,” adds Radar.

The suit also accused Clenney of negligence but did not bring other claims against her. The lawsuit read, “COURTNEY CLENNEY created and/or allowed to be created said dangerous conditions. Further, COURTNEY CLENNEY failed to warn subject building’s residents, invitees, and the public, including CHRISTIAN OBUMSELI, deceased, of the existence of said dangerous conditions; or in the alternative, did allow said dangerous conditions to exist for a length of time in which a reasonable inspection would have disclosed same.”

The damages the lawsuit seeks are unspecified, but Obumseli’s estate is demanding compensation for the past and future mental pain and suffering of the family. The estate is also suing for medical care and funeral expenses, and the loss of Obumseli’s future support and services to his family.

Clenney’s defense team has responded to the lawsuit via a statement to TMZ.

“Courtney will defend this civil matter as vigorously as the pending criminal case,” said her attorney Frank Prieto.