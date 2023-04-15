Bossip Video

May the slayyy be with you

The force was strong with Rosario Dawson who dazzled the Star Wars Celebration in London where she announced long-awaited Star Wars series Ahsoka streaming exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series will also star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Peep the thrilling teaser trailer below:

Other major announcements at the bustling event included more details about mysterious series The Acolyte (starring Amandla Stenberg) and three new theatrical films that take place throughout the Star Wars timeline.

Star Wars will leap into the future with a new film directed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy set 15 years after the last events of the Skywalker Saga.

The film will star Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey who will face off against the powers that rise to tear down the New Jedi Order.

James Mangold will take audiences deep into the past with the tale of the first Jedi to wield the Force and harness it as a liberating power in an era of chaos and oppression.

Expanding on Star Wars storytelling in the present, Dave Filoni will orchestrate the escalating war between the Imperial Remnant and the fledgling New Republic. Alongside producer Jon Favreau, they will weave together many of the threads of the Star Wars original series in a cinematic event.

Rounding out the theatrical announcements, stars and filmmakers of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (premiering at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 and opening in theaters on June 30) shared a never-before-seen trailer you can enjoy below:

In the fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford returns for the final time as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.