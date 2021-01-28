Bossip Video

It’s safe to say almost everyone was surprised when they first found out Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson were dating. According to Rosario herself, that’s not the only unexpected thing about their union.

The actress called into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week to talk about what she’s been up to lately, which includes attending the inauguration. As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and Kamala Harris was sworn in as the Vice President, Rosario and her boo were in attendance. This wasn’t just a big deal because of who was being inaugurated, but also because of the pandemic, meaning attendance at the event was extremely limited.

Besides running against President Biden in his quest to become the Democratic Party’s Presidential nominee, it looks like Joe and Cory Booker have an even deeper connection. During Rosario’s appearance on The Tonight Show, she revealed to Jimmy that Biden was actually Cory’s wingman when they first got together. Obviously, that makes his place in their relationship pretty special.

Check out Rosario Dawson’s full interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon down below to hear all about how Joe Biden helped Cory Booker end up with the actress.

Cory and Rosario are just too cute!

Earlier this month during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Rosario gushed about how her senator boo gifted her with a handmade replica of himself for Christmas. Her thoughtful boyfriend blessed her with the plush toy as a way for them to be together for the holidays since the two couldn’t be together physically at the time.

Sweetness overload!