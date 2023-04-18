Bossip Video

This is the worst type of good news.

Ralph Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, appeared on CBS Mornings today and gave the public an update on her son’s health after he was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester.

“Ralph is doing considerably well. Physically, mornings are hard. But his spirits are in a good place. I borrowed from his spirits. He is in very good hands.”

Obviously, hearing that Ralph is in good spirits and on the mend is fantastic but it’s the worst type of good news because he should have never been shot in the first damn place.

According to CNN, Lester has been arrested and charged with two felonies related to the shooting, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Lester told police that he fired his gun immediately when he saw Yarl at his door and his excuse is that he was “scared to death” because of the teenager’s “size”. A notion that Ralph’s aunt Faith Spoonmore says is completely nonsensical saying, “I really don’t understand how. I doubt Ralph is even 170 pounds. Ralph is not even 6 feet.”

We hope that Lester is punished to the fullest extent that the law will allow and a KMBC article suggests that the extent might be pretty severe if Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson has anything to say about it, “There was a racial component to this case.”

Our eyes are fixed on this case and our foot is fixed on the necks of all the legal entities involved.