Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital following an undisclosed medical complication last week.

The actor and musician remains hospitalized six days after his daughter, Corinne, first announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12, according to reports from ET. Though the 55-year-old’s condition is said to be improving following his undisclosed “medical complication,” he remains under professional care.

“He is healing,” a source told the outlet. “He feels the love from everyone.” When Corinne first announced the news of her father’s health scare, she took to social media, writing: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Just one day before his hospitalization, the Oscar winner had been photographed on the set of his film, Back in Action. The following day, the crew was notified that Foxx would be two hours late to set because he was ill, and shortly thereafter, they got the call that the actor would not be coming in at all.

Additional reports from TMZ have revealed that the Netflix film is currently using body doubles in place of Foxx while he remains hospitalized.

Photos taken by an independent photographer and sold to the outlet feature two different stunt doubles covering for Foxx. On Friday, a stunt double named Travis was being used. On Monday, outside a nightclub, Back in Action co-stars Cameron Diaz and McKenna Roberts were seen mixing it up with a man who resembles Foxx.

According to the publication, Back in Action is largely complete, which is likely how the producers are able to work around one of the movie’s primary leads. It shot for three months in London and then came to Georgia in March for a month of shoots, set to conclude production this week.