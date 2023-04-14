Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx is in stable condition amid his alarming hospitalization and his famous friends are showing their public support. The well wishes come alongside a new report that doctors “don’t know” what triggered the actor’s emergency.

As previously reported, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced on Wednesday that the actor-comedian was hospitalized for a “medical complication” but the worst was in his rearview.

The comedian’s condition was no laughing matter as it was so dire that his family flew to see him in Atlanta where he was working on a film, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz.

On Thursday, NBA All-Star, Lebron James, took to Twitter to show love to the beloved Oscar winner. The L.A. Laker typed,

“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

Kerry Washington who played the singer’s love interest in Ray and Django Unchained also posted a poignant message to her longtime friend on Instagram. The caption accompanied by a photo of the actress embracing Foxx read,

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin”

Similarly, Foxx’s other acting role spouse Garcelle Beauvais wished him well.

“This is an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx 🖤J I love you so much !!!,” wrote the actress/Real Housewife of Beverly Hills. “I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers.”

Up-and-coming actor Devale Ellis who leads Tyler Perry’s Zatima also paid tribute to Foxx noting how kind the multi-talented star was to him and his wife, Khadeen (Kay Kay) before they gained notoriety.

“Kay Kay met one of her favorite entertainers @iamjamiefoxx at a CVS the first year we moved to Cali,” wrote Ellis on Instagram. “He was singing Christmas carols and buying the last Black Santa in the store. She told him her husband was an aspiring actor and before I knew it we were going to Jamie Foxx’s [house] for his holiday party.”

Additionally, he shared how Foxx assisted him in surprising his wife for their anniversary and called him “one of the greatest humans.”

“As we all know 2020 was a shit show but also me & Kay Kay’s 10 year anniversary. I just knew I had to make a splash during quarantine so I called @davebrownusa to see if Jamie could do me a favor. Jamie didn’t even respond… He just sent this video over the same day without hesitation.” He added, “She had no idea what I was about to show her. When she saw Jamie it was instant tears. That is how big of a heart this Oscar winning, Grammy winning, Golden Globe winning man has.” He beseeched his two million followers to send healing prayers to Foxx, “Please EVERYONE put up prayers for one of the greatest talents the world has ever seen but more importantly one of the greatest humans.”

Doctors Are Clueless About What Triggered Jamie Foxx’s Medical Emergency

TMZ reports that doctors remain clueless as to what triggered Jamie’s medical issues and plan to run several tests in the upcoming days. It is unknown when the singer will be released from the hospital or cleared to return to the set of Back in Action. Filming is scheduled to wrap next week, although the lead actor reportedly had 8 more days of filming when he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and PEOPLE r eports that a stand-in was used on Thursday as filming resumed in his absence.

Although the docs currently can’t provide any answers, TMZ says that Jamie is “doing well and even joking with his family.”

We’re sending prayers to one of our national treasures and wishing Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery