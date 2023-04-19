Bossip Video

Ding-dong! The witch isn’t dead but she has been irrevocably injured and recovery isn’t likely.

Fox News has spent most of their multi-million dollar air time trying to convince their MAGA bootlicking audience that their zaddy Donald Trump really didn’t lose the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The devious “journalism” has been coined “The Big Lie” and it ultimately help galvanize the lunatics and morons who stormed the Capitol on January 6. Part of convincing their audience that “The Big Lie” was indeed a truth was making outrageously false claims (see, lies) about the voting machines and the poll workers who tallied votes that made Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States.

Bad move.

According to ABCNews, Fox News and Fox Corp. settled a potentially business-ending defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million for telling months worth of lies about alleged impropriety. The janky news outfit released a statement following the settlement that CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t even keep a straight face to read…

Despite being “pleased” with the settlement, Faux News shouldn’t be popping champagne because another voting technology company, Smartmatic, is also in the process of bringing a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against them for lies that were told by on-air puppets like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. The attorney representing Smartmatic, J. Erik Connolly, made it very clear what their intentions are via Slate:

“Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest.”

Spicy stuff. We’re no legal scholars, but based on the Dominion settlement, we fully expect Fox to cave and break their wallets in another massive settlement.

We love to see it.