“Where is his wife?!” That’s the question many people are asking after Chance The Rapper was spotted getting a likkle dutty wine from a buxom babe during Carnival.

The Chicago native, 30, is continuing to be a topic of discussion for a video where he slapped the (quite copious) cakes of model/entrepreneur Mela Millz, as they danced “on de road” in the Kingston, Jamaica streets.

In the video, the rapper who’s very vocal about being happily married to his wife Kirsten Corley wuks up on Millz as his bodyguard keeps a watchful eye. The wining then ends with the two cheesing in the camera as the beauty gives the camera a “bombastic side eye.”

While some people are also side-eyeing Chance, others think the Carnival clip is just a part of Caribbean culture, a** slapping and all.

As the debates continue, Charlamagne Tha God shared his thoughts on Tuesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club and defended Chance for just having a good time while “doing what Carnivalians do.”

“How do y’all come to these conclusions based on 25-30 second clip? Right? ‘Cause for all we know his wife could have been recording the video”, he noted. “Have you never been to like a strip club with your significant other? When you and your significant other go to the strip club together do y’all not throw ones together? Do y’all not slap a** together?” “When in Rome do what Romans do. When at Carnival do what Carnivalians do”, he added jokingly. “What’s wrong with him dancing on a woman if his wife is there?”

Comedienne Pretty Vee who was guest hosting at the time then followed up with a question; “What if the wife wasn’t there? Should you be slapping someone else’s butt?”

Charlamagne quickly responded;

“Not if your wife [is] not there. If your wife is giving you permission to slap a** then, yes.”

Chance (né Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) has been romantically involved with his longtime love Kirsten for nearly 10 years. She’s an entrepreneur, influencer, and former model and also a Chi-Town native. The two first met in The Windy City as kids and they were wed on March 9, 2019. They have two daughters; Kensli and Marli Grace.

Chance The Wife Lover has been one of those “dancing rappers” ever since he hit the scene and that’s all he appeared to be doing in Jamaica.

Do YOU have an issue with Chance The Rapper’s Carnival cake slapping?

Chance’s wife is mum so far on the debate, so she’s presumably unbothered.