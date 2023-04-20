Bossip Video

The victims of police violence deserve jurisprudence justice and cash money consolation.

Tyre Nichols was brutally murdered by five Memphis, Tennessee police officers earlier this year and according to CNN, the family is now seeking significant damages as a result of the egregious violations set upon their loved one. Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump has filed a $550 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis, the Memphis Police Department, and the five aforementioned officers who beat Tyre to death. The suit unflinchingly lays blame at the feet of all those responsible describing the blue bad actors with badges as “unqualified, untrained, and unsupervised”.

Tyre’s mother RowVaughn Wells put an exclamation point on the lawsuit’s premise when she spoke at a public press conference held yesterday afternoon:

“This has nothing to do with the monetary value of this lawsuit,” Wells told reporters. “But everything that has to do with accountability. Those five police officers murdered my son. They beat him to death and they need to be held accountable along with everyone else that has something to do with my son’s murder.”

The litigation also compares the violence done to Tyre to that done by a mob of devilish white folks to Emmett Till with two major differences

“Unlike Till, this lynching was carried out by those adorned in department sweatshirts and vests and their actions were sanctioned – expressly and implicitly – by the City of Memphis,” the suit said.

The Black boys in blue put a big smile on white supremacists’ faces that night and they deserve to suffer for it in every imaginable way.