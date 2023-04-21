Bossip Video

You may not remember Kim Potter‘s name but will likely never forget what she did.

Daunte Wright’s life ended in 2021 during a traffic stop where he attempted to flee the scene. Upon being surrounded by police officers trying to pull him from the car, Potter pulled her service pistol and shot the 20-year-old. She immediately admitted to pulling out the wrong weapon as she exclaimed, “Holy s**t, I shot him.”

According to an NYPost article, Potter will be released from prison this coming Monday after serving 16 months for a 1st-degree manslaughter conviction. Those 16 months were very unsatisfactory to the public, however, the bleeding heart of Judge Regina Chu saw fit to give Potter a significantly reduced sentence from the state’s recommendation because Chu believed that Potter showed remorse.

“To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew,” she told them through tears, before addressing the slain man’s mother. “Katie, I understand a mother’s love, and I am sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you,” Potter said.

16 months for killing someone who was unarmed and not threatening to harm anyone will never sit right with us. Remorse or not, a person is dead and 485 days don’t nearly pay the debt that she owes.