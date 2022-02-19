Bossip Video

Won’t somebody please think of the poor killer cops?

In a particularly sick twist even for America, the AP reports the mother of Daunte Wright said “White woman tears” outweighed justice for her 20-year-old son, who was killed in during a traffic stop in April of 2021. Judge Regina Chu certainly seemed very convinced that Kim Potter was the real victim when she issued the white incompetent former Brooklyn Center police officer to only a $1000 fine and two-year sentence, which includes eight months of supervised release.

“This is the problem with our justice system today,” Said Katie Wright, who is a White woman like Potter. “White women tears trump — trump — justice. And I thought my white woman tears would be good enough because they’re true and genuine.”

The grieving mother also said unequivocally that Potter murdered her son, and after Friday’s sentencing “the justice system murdered him all over again.”

Maybe there’s something about a blood-soaked badge that really touches Judge Chu’s soft spot. She justified the disgustingly light sentence by boo-hooing about the burdens on blue lives. Chu claimed Potter’s 26-year career “cries out” for sympathy and a lenient sentence. What’s so exemplary about not being able to tell the difference between a taser and loaded gun after 26 years on the job?

The Wright family pointed out the blatant double standard in this sentence after Black former Minneapolis police Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting a White woman named Justine Damond. Noor also claimed he made a mistake, but the court couldn’t qu-white muster up the same sympathy Potter received.

Instead, Chu justified her Blue Lives Matter-bawling by comparing Potter to convicted fellow killer cop Dereck Chauvin, who smiled for the camera as he choked the life from George Floyd.

“This is not a cop found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin down a person for 9 1/2 minutes as he gasped for air,” Chu said. “This is not a cop found guilty of manslaughter for intentionally drawing his firearm and shooting across his partner and killing an unarmed woman who approached his squad. This is a cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man.

Local protestors already pulled up to Judge Chu’s doorsteps to make their voices heard about this unacceptable slap on the wrist for Potter.

It’s not surprising that Judge Chu thinks public servants should be above the law rather than held most accountable for following it. Twitter detectives pulled up the receipts on Judge Chu’s own life-endangering criminal past. Back in 2005, she was reprimanded by the Minnesota Board of Judicial Standards for driving while legally drunk and crashing into her garage.

An immigration attorney also tweeted that Judge Chu didn’t keep this same energy when she deported and sentenced a young mother to six years for defending her Black friends, who were the only others criminally charged when they were viciously attacked by a White man. You can guess who got away without consequences here once again.

We never get to choose the cops who still have virtual freedom to act as judge, jury, and executioner over Black citizens. However, at the ballot box, we do have a say in actual judges like Chu, who ran unopposed and was reelected in both 2010 and 2016. This is why the constant battle to protect voting rights is so important for every election, not just presidential candidates.

As we continue to demand justice for Daunte Wright and his family, remember to keep an eye on next year’s election in Minnesota’s 4th district.