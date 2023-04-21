Bossip Video

Nick Cannon insists he’s trying to be responsible, but points to his seemingly strong sperm as the reason he has so many children.

The father of 12 made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff, where he talked all about his unconventional family dynamic. During the conversation, the actor said that he thinks he has “super sperm,” claiming that he’s previously “practiced birth control” and still ended up getting woman pregnant.

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” he told Mandel. “But, to say that, I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons…” he continued, getting cut off as the host teased, “it’s hard to be responsible when you have super sperm.”

During that same conversation, Cannon opened up about how his eldest children, 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, feel about having so many siblings.

“At this point, they enjoy it,” the former Nickelodeon star said of his children with Mariah Carey. “They have fun and they’re the oldest.” He continued: “But who knows where that will go when 16 hits? I’m just trying to pay close attention to it and be as honest (with them).”

Play

The 42-year-old also shared that he’s already having “challenging conversations” with the twins.

“This is my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them,” he explained. “Now we’re having real conversations and, you know, their life is far from normal because their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me.”

“They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune, they’re so in line with their own values,” he continued, adding that because of that they “have challenging conversations sometimes.”

“And the thing that they do know is, ‘Hey, dad f***s up. Dad makes mistakes,” he explained, “So I am so open to any of your mistakes. You’re gonna live life better than I did,’” he added.

In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, the Wild ‘N Out creator is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.