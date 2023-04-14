Bossip Video
1 of 4

Ncredible Inseminator Nick Cannon feels the heat from Black women’s criticism. And it’s only increasing after he forgot his daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Yikes!

Nick Cannon forgot to name him and LaNisha Cole's daughter Onyx out of his 12 kids. Cannon says "Black women are upset" with him.

Source: Emma McIntyre/Kevin Winter / Getty

The media mogul seemed like a convincingly capable father of 12 until this week. Nick’s father Abraham adventures got him in trouble again when he forgot one of his kids in a recent interview. LaNisha responded to him missing the name of their daughter, Onyx, his only child unambiguously Black on both sides. If Nick thought Black women were “upset” with him before, they’re really on his a-s now!

Nick appeared on the Howard Stern Show to promote his new morning show with baby mama Abby De La Rosa. Abby is the mother of their twin boys Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. However, the only baby everyone’s talking about is the one Nick left out when quizzed on their names.

“I can name all… Of course! Can’t you name all of your kids?” he confidently quipped in the now-viral clip.

Nick’s turban must’ve been tied too tight because he didn’t list Onyx. Internet skeptics already questioned his ability to juggle a dozen kids in six households. The fact that he remembered the other 11 biracial babies only made them roast Nick even harder.

What did LaNisha Cole have to say about Nick Cannon forgetting their daughter Onyx? Find out after the jump!

LaNisha Cole Reacts To Nick Cannon Forgetting Their Daughter Onyx

Nick Cannon forgot to name him and LaNisha Cole's daughter Onyx out of his 12 kids. Cannon says "Black women are upset" with him.

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

LaNisha Cole has been one of Nick’s more low-key and private co-parents. The model and photographer did speak out about the viral moment of Nick forgetting their daughter.

“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience but this is the age we live in. That being said…no person’s path is linear.

There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx.

To all the Moms out there… take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this.”

In addition to the internet dragging Nick by the turban, LaNisha caught several strays for even becoming baby mama number five.

Others speculated that LaNisha didn’t slip his mind because of her beautiful brown skin, but because she’s moved on with a new man.

Nick already revealed that he doesn’t give the mothers of his children a monthly allowance, providing based on what they need. With new boo Brian Paul Kuba, maybe there’s not much she needs from Nick these days.

Another Twitter user pointed out that Nick didn’t even hop over to see Onyx as the Easter Bunny like he did for Bre Tiesi. Maybe LaNisha is still unbothered by what she called “it’s not fake IG photo op love.”

With beef like this simmering and one of Nick’s memory appearing to rely on paper bag tests, it’s no surprise he’s a controversial figure.

Check out why Nick thinks “Black women are really upset” with him after the flip.

Nick Cannon: “I Feel Like Black Women Are Really Upset With Me For Some Reason”

Nick Cannon forgot to name him and LaNisha Cole's daughter Onyx out of his 12 kids. Cannon says "Black women are upset" with him.

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

In another interview this week, Nick reflected on the “love-hate” Black women seem to have with him. On Way Up With Angela Yee, he said he knows the many of the comments online are definitely not on his side.

“I feel like Black women are really upset with me for some reason. And, specifically, that group, and I love them,” Nick said.

When asked if they’re really upset with him, he added that “it’s that love-hate thing. It’s love-hate because they be on me, they on me so heavy.”

And the heat felt heavy before he left out the unambiguously Black girls in his massive family tree.

Let me say this, a certain demographic, certain age group because older Black women love me. My mama them, grandmas, aunties… ‘Ah, he just like your daddy!’ Nick said.

“You know what I mean?… Like, I get that energy from the elder statesmen, but the young girls is like… I think they expect more from me.”

“So that’s where that comes from, it’s like, ‘Oh, we thought you was one of the good ones… Even the corny ones is crazy!’ You know what I mean? I get that in my comments,” he continued.

Check out Nick Cannon’s full interview on Way Up With Angela Yee.

Do you think Nick Cannon deserves the criticism he gets? Was forgetting his daughter Onyx an innocent mistake or a fatherhood fail?

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Put on Blast
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.