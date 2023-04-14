Ncredible Inseminator Nick Cannon feels the heat from Black women’s criticism. And it’s only increasing after he forgot his daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Yikes!
The media mogul seemed like a convincingly capable father of 12 until this week. Nick’s father Abraham adventures got him in trouble again when he forgot one of his kids in a recent interview. LaNisha responded to him missing the name of their daughter, Onyx, his only child unambiguously Black on both sides. If Nick thought Black women were “upset” with him before, they’re really on his a-s now!
Howard Stern asked Nick Cannon to name as his kids and Nick forgot one…the name of the only baby he had by a Black (on both sides) woman. Interesting… pic.twitter.com/lR1UzQ2jlM
— The Harlem Shimmy (@Say_Yes_2theJes) April 13, 2023
Nick appeared on the Howard Stern Show to promote his new morning show with baby mama Abby De La Rosa. Abby is the mother of their twin boys Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. However, the only baby everyone’s talking about is the one Nick left out when quizzed on their names.
Nick Cannon struggles to remember all of his 12 children's nameshttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/2bwDcFLmMZ
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 13, 2023
“I can name all… Of course! Can’t you name all of your kids?” he confidently quipped in the now-viral clip.
Nick’s turban must’ve been tied too tight because he didn’t list Onyx. Internet skeptics already questioned his ability to juggle a dozen kids in six households. The fact that he remembered the other 11 biracial babies only made them roast Nick even harder.
They said Nick Cannon forgot the name of his only Black child pic.twitter.com/fErVJLsUkR
— Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) April 13, 2023
What did LaNisha Cole have to say about Nick Cannon forgetting their daughter Onyx? Find out after the jump!
LaNisha Cole Reacts To Nick Cannon Forgetting Their Daughter Onyx
LaNisha Cole has been one of Nick’s more low-key and private co-parents. The model and photographer did speak out about the viral moment of Nick forgetting their daughter.
“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience but this is the age we live in. That being said…no person’s path is linear.
There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
So they asked Nick Cannon to name all his kids and remembered all of them except for the one with 2 Black parents … pic.twitter.com/W54Ew1JuHc
— I ❤️ Jews, Please dont close my accounts. (@LaCienegaBlvdss) April 14, 2023
“I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx.
To all the Moms out there… take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this.”
In addition to the internet dragging Nick by the turban, LaNisha caught several strays for even becoming baby mama number five.
To Nick Cannon’s only black baby momma name he forgot you gotta eat that 1 love. You knew what he was about before hand. 9 times outta 10 he only used you to prove to the masses he likes black women. Do better next time.
— TammyFay (@mstammyfay) April 14, 2023
Nick Cannon being partial to non black women. IS NOTHING NEW TO ANYONE.
.
So as a black woman, you CHOOSING to join that. Is just that. A CHOICE.
.
Yes he’s a clown.
Yes you are apart of that circus!
So is your child!
— Tokyo Truth Telling Toni (@DomVHarris) April 14, 2023
Others speculated that LaNisha didn’t slip his mind because of her beautiful brown skin, but because she’s moved on with a new man.
Why did Lanisha Cole have a baby with Nick Cannon 😩. The man she’s with now seems to absolutely adore her and her daughter.
— judgement zone (@mmkayrulz) April 11, 2023
Nick already revealed that he doesn’t give the mothers of his children a monthly allowance, providing based on what they need. With new boo Brian Paul Kuba, maybe there’s not much she needs from Nick these days.
Another Twitter user pointed out that Nick didn’t even hop over to see Onyx as the Easter Bunny like he did for Bre Tiesi. Maybe LaNisha is still unbothered by what she called “it’s not fake IG photo op love.”
I follow all of Nick cannon baby mamas because I’m so fascinated by the dynamics of their harem and Appearantly he didn’t visit Lanisha Cole and the baby in his bunny outfit. Is it because she has a new man and refuses to be sister wives with the other baby mamas? Hmmmmmm
— Beatrice (@BeezzyFaneezzy) April 10, 2023
With beef like this simmering and one of Nick’s memory appearing to rely on paper bag tests, it’s no surprise he’s a controversial figure.
Check out why Nick thinks “Black women are really upset” with him after the flip.
Nick Cannon: “I Feel Like Black Women Are Really Upset With Me For Some Reason”
In another interview this week, Nick reflected on the “love-hate” Black women seem to have with him. On Way Up With Angela Yee, he said he knows the many of the comments online are definitely not on his side.
“I feel like Black women are really upset with me for some reason. And, specifically, that group, and I love them,” Nick said.
When asked if they’re really upset with him, he added that “it’s that love-hate thing. It’s love-hate because they be on me, they on me so heavy.”
And the heat felt heavy before he left out the unambiguously Black girls in his massive family tree.
Nick Cannon is a clout chaser. He’s not the first black celebrity man to have a gang of kids. He’s making a spectacle out of it for clout though and it’s very corny….
— bratty sub💎 (@BriiiCarter) April 13, 2023
“Let me say this, a certain demographic, certain age group because older Black women love me. My mama them, grandmas, aunties… ‘Ah, he just like your daddy!’ Nick said.
“You know what I mean?… Like, I get that energy from the elder statesmen, but the young girls is like… I think they expect more from me.”
Nick Cannon Naming All His Kids And Leaving Out The Black 1 Will Never Sit Right W/ Me…. His Weird Ass
— B I G P O O D I E✨ (@Mitch_Monroe) April 13, 2023
“So that’s where that comes from, it’s like, ‘Oh, we thought you was one of the good ones… Even the corny ones is crazy!’ You know what I mean? I get that in my comments,” he continued.
Check out Nick Cannon’s full interview on Way Up With Angela Yee.
Do you think Nick Cannon deserves the criticism he gets? Was forgetting his daughter Onyx an innocent mistake or a fatherhood fail?
